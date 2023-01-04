The company has lifted the lid on its next phone, and it moves away from the realm of rumour and firmly into reality

OnePlus - following its launch strategy from 2022 - has launched its new flagship phone in China ahead of a global launch. That means we have a full picture of the device more than a month before it's unveiled during its international launch event in India in February.

The OnePlus 11 5G itself is pretty much exactly what we expected it would be following weeks (and months) of rumours and leaks. And - looking at the spec sheet - it appears this is the company's 'Pro' phone in all but name.

It sings all the right flagship phone notes, and that means the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform inside to ensure the phone is fast and powerful, keeping to OnePlus' original idea of building "fast and smooth" phones.

That sits alongside up to 16GB RAM, which has been optimised using a OnePlus-developed RAM management system to give fluid and responsive performance when gaming or multitasking.

Things have ramped up on the display side too, with OnePlus using a third-generation LTPO display for up to 120Hz refresh rates, and adaptive capabilities so that it can quickly adjust its refresh rates based on what's required for the app or game being used and - in doing so - saving battery. That's built on a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, with "2K" resolution and 10-bit colour depth.

Cameras have been improved too, with the triple camera system led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX980 primary sensor. There's also a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel "portrait lens", with all three built into a large, circular protrusion on the back.

This new design language has - of course - been shared by OnePlus before, and marks a huge change in direction for the company which has - in recent years - used minimally-designed square and rectangular designs.

It wouldn't be a flagship OnePlus phone without speedy charging speeds, and so it's no surprise we see the next iteration of SuperVOOC in place here too. The 100W SuperVOOC charging will make very light work of topping up the 5000mAh battery inside.

The OnePlus 11 5G goes on sale in China on 9 January and will be announced for other global markets during an event on 7 February in New Delhi, India. At that point, we'll get more detail on pricing, colours and storage variants for different markets.