OnePlus 11 photos leak ahead of imminent unveiling

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus 11 is expected to be announced very soon indeed, and new images show real-life handsets in a retail setting.

OnePlus has been steadily teasing the new phone ahead of a 4 January announcement in its home country of China, but now it looks like the company is more ready than ever - with leaked photos showing retail models in what appears to be a store of some sort.

The photos give us our best look yet at what actual OnePlus 11 phones will look like, including confirmation of that huge camera bump around the back.

While the specific hardware characteristics of the OnePlus 11 are yet to be confirmed, we're pretty confident that it will ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at its heart, joined by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charge capabilities.

Around the back, a trio of cameras will be headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. Alongside that camera, we can expect a 48-megapixel ultrawide and 32-megapixel telephoto camera to round out the sizable bump. Around the front, a 16-megapixel selfie camera will sit in the corner of a 6.7-inch 1440x3216 Super AMOLED screen, complete with 120Hz refresh rate.

All of that should be made official pretty soon, and expectations are already high for a phone that is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. We expect to learn more about a global release on 7 February too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.