OnePlus 11 leaked in full - specifications, pics, the lot

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus 11 will be officially launched on 7 February 2023 during an event in India. However, thanks to a massive new leak, we don't have to wait that long to find out pretty much everything there is to know about it beforehand.

Pictures of the next OnePlus handset, the contents of the box it'll come in, plus a specs list have been posted online.

Renowned leaker, Evan Blass, has posted a trio of images on his Twitter feed which show the handset in all its glory and reveal some key details.

They show the same handset with the round camera on the rear that we've seen in previous leaks - even some early official shots. But, the "unboxing" picture shows you get a decent case with the device. In addtion, the specifications list reveals (in Chinese) that there will be three models available at launch: one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, another with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a final variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In addition, it shows that the OnePlus 11 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with Adreno 740 (680MHz) graphics.

The rear camera will feature a 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, and 32-megapixel telephoto. The 3216 x 1440 AMOLED display will be 6.7-inches and refresh at up to 120Hz, with a 16-megapixel selfie cam in the top-left corner.

The phone will weigh just 205g and come with ColorOS 13.0 preinstalled. It'll be IP54 rated for dust and waterproofing and come in black and green versions.

All we're basically waiting on now is pricing. So, unless there's another major leak coming soon, there'll still be a reason to catch up with the launch event in February.

Writing by Rik Henderson.