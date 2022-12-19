OnePlus will officially announce its OnePlus 11 5G smartphone soon. It's posted a teaser in the meantime.

OnePlus will officially announce its OnePlus 11 5G smartphone soon - possibly over the next few days.

You won't have to wait until then to find out some details, however. Aside from the numerous leaks we've already born witness to, the brand itself posted a teaser on Weibo over the weekend.

It confirmed the name of the forthcoming flagship (unsurpringly, OnePlus 11), and showed the rumoured circular Hasselblad camera unit on the rear.

In addition, renowned phone journalist Max Jambor posted an official-looking marketing image on his Twitter feed showing the handset alongside the tagline "The Shape of Power".

We've seen the image of the handsets leaked before and they match the device shown in the teaser by OnePlus, so there's no reason not to think this is genuine.

The OnePlus 11 is said to come with 100W fast charging and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor running the show.

OnePlus describes it as a "future performance leader" and that it will challenge "many impossibilities in the industry". We'll be following the launch live here on Pocket-lint to find out what that means and give you all the confirmed details on the handset that is set to be released in China first, then globally after.

We expect that to be early next year. Stay tuned.