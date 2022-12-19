(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has taken the unusual step of announcing its next product's launch date almost two months before the phone is actually shown off officially for the first time.

In a press release - with some very Christmassy videos which you may or may not find cringeworthy - the company has not only given us the launch date, but given us a hint at the design, and teased a couple of features we can expect from the OnePlus 11 5G.

The phone will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi, India on 7 February and - in exciting news for OnePlus fans - the Alert Slider is returning. Like most previous OnePlus flagships, this switch will let you switch between ring, vibrate and silent without needing to unlock the phone or use the touchscreen.

We're used to OnePlus drip-feeding us information on its next devices in the run-up to launch, and it appears that process has already started for the OnePlus 11.

The company has also revealed that we'll see the Hasselblad colour processing used in the OnePlus 11 5G too, which it promises will deliver accurate and natural colours.

In the teaser image and videos, we see the phone features the design that has been leaked previously and features a large, round camera unit on the back containing the three camera lenses and what looks like a dual-tone LED flash.

The manufacturer has also revealed that it will launch the next generation OnePlus earbuds at the same event. Dubbed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the buds are said to feature "a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal quality." Their words, not ours.

Other details on the two products are scarce, but we're fairly certain OnePlus will slowly make the picture clearer as we get closer to the launch event.

Writing by Cam Bunton.