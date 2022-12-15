OnePlus will soon launch a Marvel Edition version of its 10T smartphone.

OnePlus will soon launch a Marvel Edition version of its 10T smartphone.

Having previously worked with Disney on an Avengers edition of the OnePlus 6, the brand is returning to the superhero theme for a new model.

It is seemingly tied-in with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in cinemas and has been teased by the official OnePlus India Twitter account.

The phone and included accessories will be launched on the Red Cable Club site - the membership scheme for the OnePlus community - and we're still awaiting official details.

However, images and a price have appeared on Disney's official retail website in India - where the handset is likely to be exclusive.

It shows the box, a OnePlus 10T with a Captain America-style shield on the rear camera unit, a special case designed around Iron Man's armour, a Captain America PopSocket, and a Black Panther phone stand.

Its price is listed as 55,999 rupees - around £580 / $675.

The phone itself has the exact same specifications as the standard OnePlus 10T, as launched in August.

It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. There's a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor inside, with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.