OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition inbound, exclusive items and more

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will soon launch a Marvel Edition version of its 10T smartphone.

Having previously worked with Disney on an Avengers edition of the OnePlus 6, the brand is returning to the superhero theme for a new model.

It is seemingly tied-in with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in cinemas and has been teased by the official OnePlus India Twitter account.

Stay tuned for an exciting offer created for Marvel fans. Head to the Red Cable Club platform to know more. pic.twitter.com/8iubOw2dhb — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 14, 2022

The phone and included accessories will be launched on the Red Cable Club site - the membership scheme for the OnePlus community - and we're still awaiting official details.

However, images and a price have appeared on Disney's official retail website in India - where the handset is likely to be exclusive.

It shows the box, a OnePlus 10T with a Captain America-style shield on the rear camera unit, a special case designed around Iron Man's armour, a Captain America PopSocket, and a Black Panther phone stand.

Its price is listed as 55,999 rupees - around £580 / $675.

The phone itself has the exact same specifications as the standard OnePlus 10T, as launched in August.

It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. There's a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor inside, with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

