OnePlus 11 100W fast charging confirmed by Chinese certification

(Pocket-lint) - The upcoming OnePlus 11 will have 100W fast charging as confirmed by a Chinese certification website ahead of its official unveiling.

OnePlus is expected to announce its next flagship phone within the next few months and we've already seen a number of leaks surrounding the device. That includes the fact that it will simply be called the OnePlus 11 and that it will have a trio of cameras. Now, we've got the closest thing to official confirmation that it will support 100W fast charging as well.

That comes via the Chinese 3C certification website that lists the OnePlus 11 as offering such speedy fast charging, making it faster to power up than the current OnePlus 10 Pro. However, it still won't be the fastest charging used by OnePlus - that honour goes to the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition and its 150W capabilities.

As for the OnePlus 11, we're already expecting great things thanks to the use of Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is already rumoured. Those three cameras are expected to include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 32-megapixel telephoto.

Speed shouldn't be a problem either, with that Snapdragon chip set to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and UFS4.0 storage. The battery is thought to be a 5,000mAh part, too.

