The OnePlus 11R, codenamed Udon, breaks cover as testing continues

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus 11R has broken cover ahead of release with photos of the phone's triple rear camera setup and central selfie camera leaking online.

While a lot of the attention on OnePlus is understandably on the flagship OnePlus 11 right now, the OnePlus 11R will be a mid-range version designed to be sold in specific markets. The phone has already leaked, with information about its specifications hitting the internet as far back as September. Now, images showing the phone's centre hole-punch camera and three rear cameras have popped up in a new report.

That new report didn't initially point to this phone being the OnePlus 11R and simply used the codename Udon. Since then however, leaker Max Jambor has confirmed that this is indeed the next mid-range phone from OnePlus.

Talked with my friends over at @mysmartprice - this device is OnePlus 11R aka codename Udonhttps://t.co/VuzeUSdINI — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 7, 2022

That does pose some interesting questions, however. Earlier leaks had the OnePlus 11R sporting a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, whereas the latest report has the Udon packing a QHD+ resolution display panel. We'll have to wait for clarification on that unless OnePlus announced this thing first.

As for the rest of the OnePlus 11R's important numbers, we're already expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and up to 16GB of RAM as well as storage options of up to 256GB. The three cameras will include a 50-megapixel main shooter alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro.

The report says that the OnePlus 11R (or Udon, if you prefer) is in testing right now, "with the help of OnePlus Community testers in India". Hopefully it won't be much longer before we get to hear something a little more official

Writing by Oliver Haslam.