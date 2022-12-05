Is this the unannounced OnePlus 11? A leaker says so!

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus hasn't confirmed that it has a new flagship phone in the works but the OnePlus 11 is expected soon and now press images have begun to leak.

The latest OnePlus leak comes via the usually accurate @OnLeaks on Twitter, this time in collaboration with GadgetGang. The leak itself shows us the official renders for two colours of OnePlus 11 - Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black. They're both good-looking colours to be sure, although the lack of a lighter, brighter colour might be disappointing to some.

The report says that we shouldn't expect there to be any exclusive colors for this model, but there could still be some colours that are specific to the regions that the device will be sold in - like a Panda White version for the Chinese market, for example.

There are high expectations for the OnePlus 11, not least because the phone is essentially a OnePlus 11 Pro. The company has apparently decided to go forgo the Pro name this time around, although there is always the chance a new higher-end model will arrive in the future.

As for this model, previous rumours have OnePlus shipping this thing with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That'll be paired with up to 16GB of RAM depending on the model chosen, with a 5,000mAh battery and 100W charging included.

In terms of cameras, a 16-megapixel shooter will handle selfies while a 50-megapixel main camera will be joined by a 48-megapixel ultrawide and 32-megapixel telephoto option.

The current expectation is that OnePlus will announce the new phone in the first quarter of 2023, so expect to hear more about this thing in the coming weeks.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.