Mystery OnePlus phone gets certified - is it the OnePlus 11?

(Pocket-lint) - An unannounced OnePlus phone has made an appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification website and it could well be the upcoming OnePlus 11.

The new OnePlus phone has been certified as having Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as well as running OxygenOS 13 based on Google's Android 13. Beyond that, there isn't a great deal going on in the certification, but we do at least know that the phone will have 5G as well.

As for what phone this is, it's likely that it's the OnePlus 11 or a new OnePlus Nord model. The smart money is on the former though, with recent reports suggesting that the OnePlus 11 Pro will not have "Pro" in the name at all. That doesn't mean that this phone won't have some impressive specs, though.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Those specs are expected to include a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. A 50-megapixel main camera is also expected to be joined by a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens.

As for colours, a new leak points to there being Matte Black and Glossy Green finishes. We're always here for a matte black anything, but we're a little concerned about the idea of anything being green and glossy. But we'll reserve judgement until we see this thing in the flesh.

#OnePlus11 will come in Matte Black and Glossy Green color finishes — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 25, 2022

When that will happen, we still don't know. An announcement within the first quarter of 2023 seems likely, but that's another thing we'll need to wait for confirmation on before getting too excited.

Best Black Friday 2022 phone deals: Samsung, Pixel, OnePlus and more By Chris Hall · 25 November 2022 · The Black Friday sales always offer some great discounts across a number of top brands like Apple and Samsung.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.