OnePlus boosts device longevity with commitment to 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has confirmed that it will be offering 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates on select models, enabling users to keep devices for longer.

The announcement came out of an Oxygen OS event in London, where OnePlus confirmed that OOS 13.1 would launch globally in the first half of 2023, with the OnePlus 10T getting the update before Christmas 2022.

OnePlus hasn't detailed exactly which devices will qualify for greater software support, but it's likely to be flagship models rather than those in the affordable Nord range.

The new update regimen will bring OnePlus more closely into line with the likes of Google and Samsung, meaning that owners will be able to keep their devices for a little longer.

Several factors are contributing to customers keeping phones for longer - the increased cost of living and increased environmental awareness - so having access to software support is vital to ensure those devices remain secure and fully functioning.

OnePlus head of software products Gary Chen outlined that it wasn't simply a case of updating software - that it depended on the chipset manufacturer offering support, as well as Google, on top of the work needed from OnePlus itself.

OxygenOS 13 is based on Android 13 and brings a range of enhancements to OnePlus devices, including an enhanced always-on display experience, aquamorphic design and support for spatial audio.

While OnePlus isn't confirming which devices will benefit from greater software support, we'd expect that the 2023 flagship phone - expected to be called the OnePlus 11 Pro - will likely be included.

