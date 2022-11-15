OnePlus wants your feedback on its phones, but there's a catch

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is once again asking people to help it make better phones, but this time it wants you to do it in person - and you'll need to go to London.

The idea of getting feedback from users isn't a new one for OnePlus - it's been doing it for years. But it's had to resort to running its Open Ears Forum online in recent times thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it's back to an in-person event that will take place on 28 November in London. So you'll need to be local if you want to get involved.

OnePlus says that it is "inviting users in and around London to join this event and share their feedback on OxygenOS and help shape its future". But to get there you'll need to complete a survey that takes around four minutes. There's also talk of signing a non-disclosure agreement as well, so it's possible you'll be hearing about what OnePlus has planned for OxygenOS and the future.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The idea is that OnePlus will look for ideas and suggestions "on current and upcoming features and will put your advice and feedback into consideration." So if there's something that's been bugging you, or a feature you'd love to see, now is the time to get involved.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 30 September 2022 What are the best smartphones available in 2022? We test the latest options from Google, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and many more to find out.

Fancy getting involved? You need to complete this form and do it quickly - applications close on 16 November. You'll learn whether you're one of those selected to attend by the end of the week, so you won't be left hanging for too long.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.