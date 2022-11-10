OnePlus Nord CE 3 spec leak reveals screen size, cameras, and more

(Pocket-lint) - A leak claims to have outed the key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3, a phone that is likely to be announced in early 2023.

The successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2, the refreshed model is expected to be announced in the first couple of months of next year. If it is, OnePlus might have less to share than normal - because some of it appears to have already leaked ahead of time.

According to leaker OnLeaks, the upcoming phone will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, so people can expect buttery-smooth animations. The display will be backed up by a Snapdragon 695 5G chip if the leak is correct, while 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage round out the main internal specs. There's a 5,000mAh battery in there, too.

Around the back, OnLeaks reckons that the cameras will include a main 108-megapixel sensor married to a 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. That would suggest that there will be no ultrawide camera of any kind, which will be disappointing for some. Fans of taking selfies will use a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, we're told.

Other notable tidbits include a 67W fast-charging capability as well as a fingerprint sensor slapped onto the side of the phone.

Two things we don't yet know - exactly when OnePlus will announce this thing and how muich it will cost when it does. We can expect those details to appear online soon enough, whether officially via OnePlus or unofficially thanks to a leak.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.