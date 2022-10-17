The OnePlus 11 Pro might not be so Pro after all

(Pocket-lint) - Rumors of next year's OnePlus 11 Pro phone have been kicking around for a while, but the latest says that isn't its name at all, despite Pro-level specs.

The smart money right now is on the new OnePlus flagship phone arriving in the first quarter of 2023, but when it does finally break cover we've been told to expect it to be called OnePlus 11 - not a Pro moniker in sight. That's what leaker Max Jambor is saying anyway, adding that despite the non-Pro name the device remains a high-end offering. To be clear, this is a OnePlus 11 Pro in everything but name.

The upcoming OnePlus Pro model is called OnePlus 11. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) October 17, 2022

That's because the specs we've been hearing about very much hit all the high notes, including a 6.7-inch OLED screen with QHD+ resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Behind that, we expect to find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and yet further back, a 50-megapixel camera joined by a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens. The telephoto camera is thought to come in at 32 megapixels while those taking selfies will benefit from a 16-megapixel lens.

All of that screams OnePlus 11 Pro, of course. Why OnePlus isn't calling it that is anyone's guess at this point, but we can only imagine that we'll still have to pay Pro money to pick one of these things up.

Will OnePlus announce something with the Pro name later? Jambor isn't ruling it out, but we know it isn't happening in the first three months of 2023, at least.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.