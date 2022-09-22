(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus' next flagship is expected to be the OnePlus 11 Pro, logically following on from the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched at the beginning of this year. And, if the company follows the 2022 gameplan in 2023, it could be here relatively soon.

Two recent leaks - both from the same original source - reveal the phone design, and a whole list of specifications that we can expect from the next ultra premium phone from the Oppo sub-brand.

On the design front, the big takeaway is that it appears OnePlus is moving away from its square camera housing, moving towards a big circular protrusion instead, complete with the Hasselblad branding in the centre. These leaks come from Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) and published by 91Mobiles and SmartPrix.

It's a serious-looking phone from the back, and ties in with the trends we've seen from other Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi and Huawei this past 12 months or so. The alert slider also makes an appearance on this one, which will delight OnePlus fans.

That camera loadout is claimed to feature three distinct cameras: one primary, one ultrawide and a 2x telephoto zoom camera. It's suggested those will feature 50-megapixel, 48-megapixel and 32-megapixel sensors respectively.

Other key features include the usual large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QuadHD resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rates. It isn't mentioned, but we'd also expect it to continue the recent trend of featuring support for up to 1 billion colours and adaptive refresh rates to save battery. After all, the previous two generations have.

Specifications also list a 16-megapixel selfie camera punched through the top of the display, likely being the only interruption in a screen which will take up nearly all of the space on the front.

Internally, it's no surprise to see the as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor running the show. That chipset is likely going to be announced at the end of this year, in advance of 2023's flagship phone launches, and OnePlus is often among the first to use the new Snapdragon flagship platforms.

Alongside it, it's claimed we'll see up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, plus a large 5000mAh battery with support for the super-fast 100W charging.

No specific launch date is mentioned, but - like the OnePlus 10 Pro - it's expected to arrive at the beginning of the year, so look out for it in the first quarter of 2023.

Writing by Cam Bunton. Editing by Rik Henderson.