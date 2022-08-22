(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus could be about to expand its Nord lineup greatly - expanding it into other product categories in the process.

A prominent online leaker has suggested the Chinese firm will announce a OnePlus Nord 3 phone soon, while the long-rumoured OnePlus Nord Watch could also be set for an announcement.

In addition, a Nord Band has been listed, as well as a new pair of Nord Buds. And finally, a Nord-branded smart measuring scale is said to be joining the family alongside other smart products you might not normally assocaite with the cheaper sub-brand.

The list of devices was posted by Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on his Twitter account. He hasn't yet elaborated on release schedules or where the information may have come from.

Nord 3

Nord Watch

Nord Band

New Nord Buds

Nord smart measuring scale (not sure of the name)

and more Nord-branded AIoT products coming up. — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 19, 2022

We've heard about the Nord Watch several times before, with rumours starting in early 2022. The OnePlus Nord 3 has also been subject to speculation over many months. It has previously been tipped to come with 150W charging, for example.

The other product leaks are pretty new though - after all, OnePlus only released its first Nord Buds in May (no pun intended).

With little else to go on for now, we'll keep our eyes and ears to the ground and let you know when we see and hear more.

