OnePlus boss teases manufacturer's first foldable

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus co-founder and CEO, Pete Lau, has released a couple of images that hint to the manufacturer's first foldable phone.

First rumoured in April this year, the OnePlus foldable could end up being a rebadged Oppo Find N. However, considering Lau posted two pictures of a new-looking hinge system, it could end up being something a bit more than that.

What do you think this is? pic.twitter.com/vrT2pzQ7jX — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 12, 2022

That being said, the OnePlus boss was involved in the design of the Find N for sister-company Oppo anyway. Maybe he's also working on the Oppo Find N 2 and that could be the subject of his tweet. Either way, it looks like we'll be getting about folding handset pretty soon.

Foldables are certainly all the rage right now, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 announced last week. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 was also made official recently.

While it's take a while for consumers to become as entusiastic as the manufacturers about the various form factors, they are now seeming to take hold.

OnePlus will surely not want to be left behind and, with the technology already formed for it stablemate Oppo, it makes a lot of sense and good timing for the Chinese firm to also jump on board.

Writing by Rik Henderson.