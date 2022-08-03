(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 10T during an event in New York, offering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 150W charging and pretty great value for money.

The company also announced OxygenOS 13 during the event, with the software due to be released later this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the OxygenOS 13 software, including what devices it is coming to and what features it is bringing with it.

OnePlus hasn't given a definitive time frame for when we can expect the OxygenOS 13 software to appear.

It is said to be arriving on the OnePlus 10 Pro "soon". OnePlus has then said it will come to the OnePlus 10T "later this year". It is therefore assumed it will arrive before the end of 2022, though some devices might not get it until 2023.

OxygenOS 13 will come to the following OnePlus devices:

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OxygenOS is said to have been designed with what the company is calling an "Aquamorphic Design", offering a smooth and versatile look with minimalist icons and animations.

A number of features are being introduced with the software. Here is a run down of the features coming to OxygenOS 13 and what they mean.

OxygenOS 13 will bring a wider range of Always On Displays (AODs), offering a greater range of customisation so you have more options to decide what you want to appear on your display without you having to switch on and unlock your device.

OnePlus has partnered with Spotify so you can click play on your commute playlist or go-to morning soundtrack with just a few taps. There is also a smart display that makes the song title, artist, and album readily available on screen.

Additionally, there's a Canvas AOD that allows you to "draw the outline of a photographed portrait, using different strokes", while Bitmoji AOD "displays a vivid graphic version of yourself and your real-life behaviour, mirroring real-world and real-time situations".

Meanwhile, Insights AOD displays a ribbon that measures the time you spend unlocking your phone.

Zen Mode is retained in OxygenOS 13, encouraging you to take breaks. The customisable function allows you to set a specific amount of time you will not be bothered by notifications, white noise, and other distractions. You can also set specific themes and sounds to match.

Smart Launcher makes folders and their contents larger on your Home Screen, offering easier access. You'll be able to tap and open applications within a folder, without having to open the folder itself.

You'll also be able to add widgets for your favourite applications to take advantage of them from your Home Screen.

The Sidebar Toolbox is a practical function that offers easy access to all apps. You'll be able to customise what apps are featured too so you can make it work for you.

The HyperBoost Gaming Engine is designed to deliver a smoother and more stable gaming experience when playing supported titles.

This feature will make adjustments to improve gaming performance, like reducing frame rate fluctuation and improving a device's touch response rate.

OxygenOS 13 brings support for Spatial Audio, allowing you to adjust the direction of sound in different applications for the best experience.

The software is also bringing support for Dolby Atmos, offering a broader sound field and more accurate spatial perception of sound.

OxygenOS 13 has Fast Pair on board, allowing you to quickly connect to supported wireless earbuds and headphones, smart TVs and more in a matter of seconds.

The Audio Switch feature allows you to easily switch from one audio device to another, or vice versa.

When logged into one Google account, you will be use Nearby Share with OxygenOS 13, allowing you transfer content from Android and Windows devices quickly.

There's also a function called App Streaming that enables you to cast your smartphone's screen content to other nearby ChromeOS devices.

OxygenOS 13 will also bring improved security. This will include being automatically warned of risky applications and downloads. Additionally OxygenOS 13 will keep your location secure, even when connecting to a public Wi-Fi network.

There's Private Safe 2.0 on board too, which is an enhanced version of Private Safe, which secures data, documents, and media files in a virtual safe so they cannot be accessed by other applications.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.