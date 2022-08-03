NEW YORK (Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has officially revealed its latest flagship in the form of the OnePlus 10T. Sharing a similar design to the OnePlus 10 Pro that launched earlier this year, the 10T updates the hardware inside, but steps down the camera.
Available in two colours - Sandstone Black and Jade Green - the OnePlus 10T features a large, square prominent camera housing on the back. There are three lenses within the housing and a circular flash, offering a symmetrical finish like the 10 Pro, while the front of the handset sees a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.
It's under the hood where the OnePlus 10T is playing its best hand though, offering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM - which is a first for a OnePlus device. There's a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, depending on the model, and there's a 4800mAh battery running the show too.
That battery has support for 150W - or 125W in the US - fast wired charging, which is almost twice that of the OnePlus 10 Pro. There's no wireless charging or official IP rating though, and the OnePlus 10T has a plastic frame over the more premium metal frame offered on the Pro.
The triple rear is also made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, which is a slightly different offering to the 10 Pro, and there's no Hasselblad partnership.
In terms of cost in the UK the OnePlus 10T will be starting at £629. In the US, it's $649 and the EU starting price is €699.
If you want to know what the differences are to the OnePlus 10 Pro then read our in-depth comparison of the two devices to help you decide. We've also got an in-depth feature on the OnePlus 10T you can head to for more information.