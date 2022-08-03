NEW YORK (Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has officially revealed its latest flagship in the form of the OnePlus 10T. Sharing a similar design to the OnePlus 10 Pro that launched earlier this year, the 10T updates the hardware inside, but steps down the camera.

Available in two colours - Sandstone Black and Jade Green - the OnePlus 10T features a large, square prominent camera housing on the back. There are three lenses within the housing and a circular flash, offering a symmetrical finish like the 10 Pro, while the front of the handset sees a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

It's under the hood where the OnePlus 10T is playing its best hand though, offering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM - which is a first for a OnePlus device. There's a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, depending on the model, and there's a 4800mAh battery running the show too.

That battery has support for 150W - or 125W in the US - fast wired charging, which is almost twice that of the OnePlus 10 Pro. There's no wireless charging or official IP rating though, and the OnePlus 10T has a plastic frame over the more premium metal frame offered on the Pro.

5 reasons you should buy the Google Pixel 6a By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 26 July 2022 The Google Pixel 6a is finally here and available to order, so it's the perfect time to look into what makes this phone special.

The triple rear is also made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, which is a slightly different offering to the 10 Pro, and there's no Hasselblad partnership.

In terms of cost in the UK the OnePlus 10T will be starting at £629. In the US, it's $649 and the EU starting price is €699.

If you want to know what the differences are to the OnePlus 10 Pro then read our in-depth comparison of the two devices to help you decide. We've also got an in-depth feature on the OnePlus 10T you can head to for more information.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.