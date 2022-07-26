(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is ramping up to the launch of its next phone in its usual manner: by drip-feeding information to the point where - by the time the OnePlus 10T launches - we'll know all the details already.

In a couple of posts to its OnePlus Community forum it has shared a deep dive on the camera specs and performance, as well as a post detailing its design and shape.

As is seemingly customary for OnePlus recently, we're getting two colours: black and green. Specifically, OnePlus calls them Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

Like many phones from its parent company Oppo, the rear design features a large camera unit with curved glass around the edges to give it that seamless ramping up effect.

Long-time OnePlus fans will be disappointed to see the alert slider isn't present on the OnePlus 10T. The company ditched it, saying that it was necessary to make more space for the larger motherboard inside the phone.

It claims, in order to keep the alert slider and also add in the improvements to the battery capacity, charging speed and antenna signal, it would have had to stack the motherboard and then make the device considerably thicker.

For the charging, OnePlus states it is using two internal charging pumps to deliver charging versus the single pump that's in the OnePlus 10 Pro. Virtually confirming, then, that it will feature the 150W charging it showed off earlier in the year, and also launched in the OnePlus Ace in China.

As for camera specs, OnePlus is positioning this phone differently to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Meaning: this phone is about raw power and speed, and so - if you want the best camera - the 10 Pro is a better bet.

The primary sensor on the 10T will feature the Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor we've seen used on multiple OnePlus and Oppo phones. It's a very good sensor, and is - in fact - the same one that's in the 10 Pro's ultrawide camera and the Oppo Find X5 Pro's dual system.

Curiously, the 10T doesn't feature any Hasselblad branding anywhere, and so won't take advantage of the camera company's colour processing like the 10 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Pro.

OnePlus 10T will launch at an event in New York on 3 August.

Writing by Cam Bunton.