OnePlus 10T will be announced on 3 August

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has revealed it will announce its next flagship smartphone during an event called Evolve Beyond Speed on 3 August 2022, as rumours predicted.

In a forum post, the company said it would launch the OnePlus 10T 5G - the name of which it confirmed in a tweet previously - in New York at its first in-person event since 2019.

Along with the official reveal of the date, and the location, OnePlus also announced in the post that the OnePlus 10T 5G would run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform and run on OxygenOS 13.

Not much more was revealed about the event or the device, but there have been plenty of rumours surrounding the device, along with a number of leaked images, giving us a good idea as to what we can expect.

It's thought the OnePlus 10T will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There's expected to be two colour options in the form of Jade Green and Moonstone Black and it is thought the device will offer a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Thankfully, it's not too long to wait to find out all the official details about the OnePlus 10T 5G, but you can read our separate feature on it in the meantime.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.