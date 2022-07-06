OnePlus 10T rumours: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has already announced a number of phones this year, but rumour has it there is at least one more to come.
While the moniker is still uncertain, many leaks suggest the next device from the company will come in the form of the OnePlus 10T, though it has also been called the standard OnePlus 10 and there is also talk about a OnePlus 10 Ultra too.
For the sake of this feature, we will be using the OnePlus 10T, as that is the name that has appeared the most in leaks. Here is everything we have heard so far about the next OnePlus flagship phone.
Release date and price
- July?
- From £799 in the UK
There hasn't been much chatter about when the OnePlus 10T might arrive, though one leak did suggest July, which seems a little early. Previous "T" devices have arrived around October time so while the rumours have been ramping up, we'd expect it a little later than July.
As for price, it looks like the OnePlus 10T could start at £799 in the UK, which is the same price as the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at. A listing for the device appeared on the Amazon UK site in early July before being removed. It does suggest a launch is imminent but the price does seem odd unless it is being positioned above the Pro.
OnePlus 10T design and display
- Similar to OnePlus 10 Pro
- Two colours?
- 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz
There have been several leaks surrounding the OnePlus 10T's design, all of which show a lack of alert slider - a feature that has been present on OnePlus flagship phones since their beginning.
All the leaked renders suggest the OnePlus 10T will come with a flat display and a centralised punch hole camera at the top, while the back will see a prominent camera housing like the OnePlus 10 Pro and Hasselblad branding.
One set of renders suggests the OnePlus 10T will look nearly identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro with a couple of slight differences to the housing. Another set of renders suggested the square camera housing with the three lenses and additional circle will extend across the width of the device though, so it's not currently clear which will be accurate.
In terms of colours, there looks like there could be a green model and a black model, with the latter said to be called Moonstone Black.
The display is claimed to be 6.7-inches and it is said to be an AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it is expected to be flat rather than curved like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
OnePlus 10T specs and battery
- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage
- 4800mAh, 150W
According to several reports, the OnePlus 10T will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, though there were rumours of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 originally. There have also been leaks to suggest different models with one featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and the other offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which wouldn't come as a huge surprise.
In terms of battery, it's claimed the OnePlus 10T will feature a 4800mAh capacity with 150W fast charging. If true, that would mean the OnePlus 10T delivers faster charging than the OnePlus 10 Pro. It's been said the device might not offer wireless charging though.
OnePlus 10T camera
- Triple rear camera
- 50MP main sensor
- 32MP or 16MP front camera
It's been claimed the OnePlus 10T will have a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 16-megapixel ultra wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
There has also been talk of a 50-megapixel main sensor coupled with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors too though so the camera details aren't set in stone just yet.
On the front, it's been claimed the OnePlus 10T will either offer a 32-megapixel snapper or a 16-megapixel camera.
Video capabilities are said to be up to 4K at 60fps from the rear camera and up to 1080p at 30fps from the front.
OnePlus 10T rumours: What's happened so far?
Here is everything that has been leaked so far around the OnePlus 10T.
6 July 2022: OnePlus 10T will reportedly run on SD 8+ Gen 1 and start at £799
The OnePlus 10T was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark website running the SD 8+ Gen 1. It also appeared on Amazon UK confirming some specs and the price for the UK.
30 June 2022: OnePlus 10T render video shows design from every angle
The OnePlus 10T was shown off from every angle in a video published by SmartPrix in association with OnLeaks.
16 June 2022: OnePlus 10T specs detailed, again
Digital Chat Station published some specs about the OnePlus 10T that details slightly different camera specs than we heard previously.
13 June 2022: OnePlus 10/10T leak reveals phone will outperform OnePlus 10 Pro
Renders and specs for the OnePlus 10T or regular OnePlus 10 were published by @HeyItsYogesh and OnSiteGo. It was also said the device would arrive sometime in July.
21 April 2022: Regular OnePlus 10 to launch after all? Leak claims 150W charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor
Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks published a list of specs for the OnePlus 10, or OnePlus 10T, including 150W charging.