(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is expected to launch another phone before the year is out and though the name is not yet known for sure, it is thought the device will either be called the OnePlus 10 or the OnePlus 10T.

We've already seen a number of rumours surrounding what we are going to call the OnePlus 10T, including a video revealing the device from every angle, but the latest reports not only give away some specs, but the potential price too.

The OnePlus 10T was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark website by a popular tipster on the Weibo platform, Digital Chat Station. Featuring under the model number PGP110, the OnePlus 10T is said to be coming with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which rumours have previously suggested.

The OnePlus 10T also appeared on Amazon UK, spotted by RootMyGalaxy, before being removed. The listing suggested the device will come in a Moonstone Black colour option and would start at £799 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.

The listing also confirmef the OnePlus 10T would offer a Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and feature a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor.

For now, there is no word on when the OnePlus 10T will arrive, but if tradition is anything to go by, it might not be until October.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.