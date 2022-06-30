OnePlus 10T render video shows design from every angle

(Pocket-lint) - It's been hard to keep up with all the phones announced by OnePlus of late, and rumours suggest another one will be revealed before the year is out in the form of the OnePlus 10T.

We've already seen a couple of leaks about the OnePlus 10T, though the most recent shows off the OnePlus 10T from every angle in a video published by SmartPrix in association with OnLeaks.

The video has been created based on live pictures of a pre-production unit, it's been claimed, and the design matches what has previously been suggested.

Following a similar look to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T has a prominent square camera housing in the top left of the rear, blending into the frame at the edge of the device. The flash looks to have moved positions compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro and there appears to be no alert slider either - a feature that's always been on the OnePlus flagship phones.

It's said the OnePlus 10T will have a plastic frame with a glass rear and come in two colourways. It's also said the OnePlus 10T will have a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other features are said to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging and a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

For now, there's no indication of when the OnePlus 10T might launch, though it will likely be around October if tradition is anything to go by.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.