OnePlus 10/10T leak reveals phone will outperform OnePlus 10 Pro

(Pocket-lint) - A phone which could be either the regular OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T has been leaked, revealing the device's design and spec sheet. And it could well beat the 10 Pro in a couple of ways.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 10/10T will feature the ultra-fast 150W charging announced by the company earlier in the year. It's also rumoured to feature the updated Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

If accurate, it would mean that not only will the phone be more powerful than the existing OnePlus 10 Pro, but it'll also charge much faster.

This 150W fast charging will see a battery go from empty to half full in just five minutes, and complete a full charge in less than 20. So far, OnePlus has only rolled out this charging to the OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 10R which are only available in China and India respectively.

The rumour suggests that previously it was expected that the phone would launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, but is instead coming with the most powerful Snapdragon chipset by Qualcomm.

As for the design, the render leaked by @HeyItsYogesh and OnSiteGo shows a phone which continues the trend of featuring a large, rectangular unit on the back with multiple camera lenses.

This time - however - it appears this unit spreads across the entire rear of the phone, and features the prominent Hasselblad labelling on it as well.

Otherwise, it looks very much like any other smartphone and - sadly for the OnePlus fans out there - no alert slider switch. Unlike the Pro, it's not expected to feature wireless charging.

Other specifications include a 4800mAh battery and a triple camera system made up of the primary 50-megapixel sensor alongside a 16-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro. On the front, there's a 6.7-inch fullHD+ resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rates.

In terms of pricing, it's expected to fit somewhere between the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10 Pro, and is anticipated to launch at some point in July.

Writing by Cam Bunton.