A OnePlus Nord N20 SE is seemingly coming our way

(Pocket-lint) - Even though the Nord 2T and CE 2 Lite have only recently launched, another OnePlus Nord handset is reportedly in the works.

A device with the model number CPH2469 was spotted on the website of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) as recently as last week, and now we may have a name too. A separate listing has been found on the TDRA certification website that reveals all.

The United Arab Emirates' Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority lists the same model number, but with the "marketing name" OnePlus Nord N20 SE too.

It is thought (by MySmartPrice) that the device itself will turn out to be a rebranded Oppo A57 4G. That's a largely cheap as chips phone that also launched in some regions recently.

It runs on a MediaTek MT6765G processor and has a 6.56-inch (720 x 1612) IPS LCD display.

There's 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, with a dual-lens (13-megapixel, 2-megapixel) camera on the rear.

It also features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper and costs under €150 (£128).

We're not entirely sure where OnePlus plans to release the phone, but as the two listings spotted so far have been on the sites of the communications regulators in the US and UAE, you can safely assume it'll be available in those two countries at least.

We'll bring you more when we have it,

Writing by Rik Henderson.