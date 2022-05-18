This is what the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G officially looks like

(Pocket-lint) - As part of its dripfeeding strategy, OnePlus has officially revealed the design of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which will launch in full on 19 May, alongside the OnePlus Nord CE Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds.

The Chinese company published a blog post discussing the design of the OnePlus 2T 5G, whilst also revealing a number of images showing off the handset. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is confirmed to be coming in two colours - Jade Fog and Gray Shadow.

The official design will come as no surprise to those that have been following the leaks. There's a prominent camera housing in the top left corner, with silver bezels surrounding the lenses and housing. There's also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear of the handset.

OnePlus didn't reveal any more details about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in the blog post, though a report from WinFuture (via GizmoChina) published before the OnePlus post did offer more images and specification details.

It's said the OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will apparently have an in-display fingeprint sensor, 32-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera made up of a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 120-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset will be powering the OnePlus Nord 2T and there will apparently be a 4500mAh battery under the hood that supports 80W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord 2T will be announced on 19 May. Rumours claim it will cost €399.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.