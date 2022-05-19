(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has unveiled the latest devices in its Nord family of products, including the Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite and the first non-phone under the Nord name: Nord Buds.

The Nord 2T replaces the Nord 2 at the top of the pile, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is the most affordable phone in the range.

As far as features and specs go, there's not a lot different about the Nord 2T compared to the Nord 2. It's not identical, but the improvements are quite minimal. For instance, where the Nord 2 had the Dimensity 1200 processor, Nord 2T has the MediaTek Dimensity 1300.

Nord 2T has also upgrading the charging speed, from 65W fast-charging to the same 80W SuperVOOC you'll find in the top tier OnePlus 10 Pro. That means a 100 per cent charge for its 4500mAh battery in 27 minutes.

Otherwise it's mostly the same. There's the same 6.43-inch AMOLED full HD display with 90Hz refresh and HDR10+ support.

It even has the same trio of cameras, although this time they've been housed in quite a large unit with two massive circles dominating the camera unit for no apparent reason. That trio is made of a 50-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

It'll come in two colours: Jade Fog (a soft, pale green) and Grey Shadow (black), and will come in two variants: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

As for the Nord CE 2 Lite, that's the most affordable Nord yet. It features a 120Hz LCD display with full HD resolution.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor, comes with 5G support and 6GB/128GB RAM/storage. It also has a 3.5mm audio port and a microSD card slot for expansion.

It has a triple camera system, but only one of those is worth its place on the back: the primary 64-megapixel sensor. It's joined by two 2-megapixel cameras; one for depth, the other for macro.

Both phones will be available to buy from 24 May, with the Nord 2T price set at £369 in the UK for the base storage variant. Nord CE 2 Lite will be £279.

Nord Buds join the family as the first non-phone product, and with a price set at just £49, they'll become something of an impulse buy.

They're true wireless buds with big 12.4mm titanium coated drivers with Dolby Atmos support.

IP55 rating protects them against splashes, and the buds can go 7 hours before needing to be popped back in the charging case. In all, the case and buds get you up to 30 hours of music playback.

Like the phones they'll be available from 24 May.

Writing by Cam Bunton.