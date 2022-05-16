OnePlus Nord 2T confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 1300

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G phone on Thursday 19 May 2022, alongside the global versions of the Nord CE 2 Lite and Nords Buds.

However, in typical OnePlus fashion, it is dripfeeding information on the forthcoming handset ahead of time.

The latest official revelation is that it will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which is more power efficient and has better connectivity and thermal performance that its predecessor (as found on the OnePlus Nord 2).

Few other details have been revealed as yet, although we wouldn't put it past the manufacturer to give us a few more nuggets in the coming days.

In the meantime, you can take a look at the unboxing video for the phone that leaked online last week. Several official pictures of it have leaked in recent times too.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is also said to come with a 4,500mAh battery supporting 80W Supervooc fast charging, have 8GB/12GB of RAM, and a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities.

It will be unveiled fully during the company's livestream event titled "The Speed Games". It kicks off at 3pm BST this coming Thursday and will also hopefully reveal pricing. You can watch it right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.