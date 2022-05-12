Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

OnePlus confirms launch of OnePlus Nord 2T

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has confirmed that it will be holding a launch event for the European market, in which it will be announcing a number of new products.

There's no secrecy here: OnePlus has confirmed that it will be announcing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the OnePlus Nord 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds.

The latter two products we already know about: both were announced at the More Power to You launch in India in April, but the Nord 2T is hitherto unannounced - apart from the extensive leaks, that is.

The Nord 2T 5G looks to follow on from the Nord 2, which we found to be a great mid-range phone when it launched in 2021.

The new device appears to be a quick update, but with a unusual design in the layout of the cameras. While there's two black circles in the back, continuing a design that started with the OnePlus 9 Pro, the lower circle appears to have quite randomly placed lenses within it, as revealed in an early unboxing.

Elsewhere the OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2T will have 80W SuperVOOC charging, while we're also expecting to see the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, as revealed in leaks. We're also expecting a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The official unveiling of these new devices for Europe will take place on 19 May and we have a full guide on how to watch the action right here.

Writing by Chris Hall.