(Pocket-lint) - We already knew a lot about the OnePlus Nord 2T thanks to various leaks and rumours, but it's still not had an official launch.

Despite this, a YouTuber called Sahil Karoul managed to get a hold of the unreleased device, and published a full hands-on review before the launch.

The phone is shown in the Shadow colourway and features a very unusual looking camera array. For some reason, OnePlus has included massive circular bezels around the lenses, it's a unique look, that's for certain.

We weren't surprised to see that the Nord 2T features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Though we expect other configurations to be made available in the future.

The phone supports Oppo's 80W SuperVooc fast-charging and runs Android 12 with OxgenOS 12 on top.

For cameras, we get a 50MP main, complimented by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The selfie shooter is a 32MP hole-punch design.

The testing shows that the phone scores a decent 622,964 points in the AnTuTu benchmark and 719 single-core / 2,760 multi-core in Geekbench.

So, with very little left to the imagination, it remains to be seen when OnePlus will actually go ahead and announce the Nord 2T, we can't imagine it taking too long. And if the weird-looking camera array doesn't bother you, it's shaping up to be a great option.

Writing by Luke Baker.