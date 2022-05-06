(Pocket-lint) - The days of being surprised by any phone launch are a long way behind us, thanks to the plethora of leaks and rumours in advance. And while companies might want to keep things secret until the big reveal, that's no longer seemingly possible.

That job is made even more difficult when a retail partner pushes live a store page in advance of launch, like AliExpress has done for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T.

The site which imports Chinese goods into Europe and the UK has made the OnePlus Nord 2T available for sale, and the store page reveals the phone's design and all the important specifications. It even has a few official-looking product renders. (We'll include a screenshot of the page at the bottom of this article just in case AliExpress decides to take the page down. )

From a design perspective, the overall shape and look of the phone is similar to the current Nord 2, the main difference being the prominent camera circles. The two circles in the camera unit are much larger, but the lens arrangement is unusual.

The top circle has one large lens - which we assume is the 50-megapixel primary camera - but the lower module seems to feature two smaller lenses, with the lowest of those seeming very small indeed.

If the spec list is accurate, we're assuming that smallest one is the 2-megapixel black and white sensor for capturing light detail, where the other is the 8-megapixel ultrawide.

Thanks to previous leaks, however, none of the specifications listed are a surprise. They're pretty much on par with what those early rumours stated they would be.

That's to say it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor - an upgrade on the Nord 2's 1200 - as well as a 4500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging.

The listing also reveals the expected 8GB/128GB RAM and storage combination, which is expected to be the lowest of two configurations. It also appears that it will be available in two colours: gray and green.

One thing that is likely to change for the official launch is the price. With the Nord 2 costing £399 in the UK, we'd expect the Nord 2T to be in and around that same ballpark, and not over £550.

Writing by Cam Bunton.