(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is rumoured to be a few months away from launching a spec-bumped 'Ultra' phone model with better cameras. It's claimed that the OnePlus 10 Ultra is currently in its testing phase, and that it's powered by an as-yet unreleased Snapdragon processor.

This chipset - called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ - will likely be a more powerful version of the current flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It's also suggested that the phone will also feature an improved camera system over the 10 Pro.

The tip comes from a source of frequent rumours, @heyitsyogesh on Twitter, who replies later in the thread that it's going to be launched in August/September. If accurate, it would mean there's a possibility the OnePlus 10 series could feature up to four models by the end of the year.

So the OnePlus Ultra flagship is getting into testing phase, focus on cameras & SD 8 Gen 1+



OnePlus 10 - D9000/SD 8 Gen 1 (depending on market)



D8000 and SD888 in more Mid-range phones like Nord series



7 Gen 1 phone being planned.



Complicated timelines & products overall — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 3, 2022

With the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R already announced, a regular OnePlus 10 claimed to be coming soon and a OnePlus 10 Ultra rumoured, that would make it the biggest numbered-series range so far in OnePlus' history.

Not tht this is much of a surprise; 2021 was a sign of things to come for OnePlus. Having officially become a sub-brand of Oppo, it started acting like its parent company, offering multiple handset models at varying prices.

What's more, some models were only available in India, others only available in the US, others only in Europe. Its approach to phone launches became a lot more fragmented.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 5 May 2022

For 2022, that ethos is being pushed further it seems, with even more variety in models, price points and specs, and some of those only available in specific regions.

Keeping a handle on what OnePlus offers is going to become a lot more confusing as time goes on. The days of one phone launching at a time are a rapidly fading distant memory.

Writing by Cam Bunton.