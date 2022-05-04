OnePlus Nord 2T passes certification, launching soon?

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is rumoured to be preparing a follow up to its flagship Nord model, and the latest leak suggests there's at least some truth to the previous rumours. The Nord 2T 5G has been spotted on the NBTC certification cite.

For those unfamiliar, this is Thailand's certification commission, and is often the source of leaks - just like the FCC in the US and TENAA in China.

While the manufacturer itself remains tight-lipped, the phone passing through certification is generally a very strong indicator that it will be launching soon.

How soon exactly remains an unknown, however, and while the NBTC leak is a good sign that it's imminent, there's no information to confirm whether any of the previous specifications mentioned are accurate.

The first time we heard of the Nord 2T it was claimed that OnePlus will be launching this phone with a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor (vs the 1200-AI in the Nord 2).

It's also claimed the Nord 2T will feature 80W fast-charging, a 4500mAh battery and a 90hz 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It's also been tipped to come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants and ship with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

Regardless of specifications, the Nord 2 getting a 'T' update would be confirmation that this line of phones has fast become one of the company's most important.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 4 May 2022

In previous years - when the flagship series was its only range of phones - it was these that got the spec-boost treatment a few months after launch. And now that Nord models have become its best-selling devices, it makes sense to keep those up to date with the fastest performance and best specs available in this market segment.

Writing by Cam Bunton.