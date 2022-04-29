OnePlus Nord 3 reportedly being tested in India

(Pocket-lint) - Following the announcement of the Nord CE 2 Lite, reports say that OnePlus is already testing a new device, codenamed Meili.

It seems that the company just can't stop churning out phones lately, a far cry from the two models a year that we used to expect.

MySmartPrice reports that the mysterious new handset is being tested in India and it's likely to fall within the Nord series.

We're expecting the Nord 2's successor is expected to launch in June or July, but OnePlus hasn't confirmed this as of yet.

It's expected to feature a 90Hz AMOLED display and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset.

It's also likely to feature a triple camera array on the back, with a 4500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging support.

Rumours suggest that the Meili won't be the next phone we see from OnePlus, though. Instead, we'll likely be seeing the Nord 2T beforehand.

The Nord 2T is expected to be an iterative upgrade over the Nord 2, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SOC.

It'll have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP main sensor for the camera.

Like the Meili, it's expected to pack a 4500 mAh battery and 80W fast charge support, with Android 12 as standard.

Writing by Luke Baker.