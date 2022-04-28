(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has officially launched its latest flagship phone - the OnePlus 10R 5G - after months of teases and rumours.

The handset is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and supports 150W Supervooc ultrafast charging - something also found on brand stablemate, the Realme GT Neo 3.

The !0R also comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 70Hz touch rate.

A triple-camera system can be found on the rear, with Sony's 50-megapixel IMX766 OIS sensor used for the main cam, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro.

The front camera is 16-megapixel and hidden behind a top-centre hole-punch cutout. An under-display fingerprint sensor can also be found on the front.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 10R 5G is somewhat a departure for the brand. It has a laser-etched rear, with straight edges and an almost iPhone-like surround.

Pricing and availability has been announced for its release in India. It'll start at 38,999 rupees (around £410) and be available on open sale from 4 May 2022.

We're still awaiting details for other regions, although it might be released under the OnePlus Ace name elsewhere.

OnePlus has also announced the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds alongside this phone, during its More Power for You launch stream. You can check out the entire presentation in our how to watch feature right here.

squirrel_widget_6793942

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 28 April 2022

Writing by Rik Henderson.