OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a new budget phone from OnePlus

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has followed up the announcement of its new higher-end 10R by also unveiling a new budget option, the Nord CE 2 Lite. The phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 at its heart for 5G connectivity and what could be solid power.

The phone should boast solid battery life, with over 21 hours of video streaming quoted by OnePlus thanks to a 5,000mAh battery, bigger than most phones pack in nowadays. 33W fast charging means it can get to 50% charge in 30 minutes.

It will run Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box, with a bevvy of game-focussed modes to help those who like to play on the go. That's aided by a 6.95-inch 120Hz LCD display, quite a sizeable option.

The touch response rate is even higher at 240Hz, so it should be nice and responsive. OnePlus says it went with LCD instead of OLED to save on battery consumption, although keeping the price low will also have been a factor, clearly.

The camera array includes a 64MP main shooter, 2MP depth sensor and 4CM macro lens, to give you some options as you shoot, although there's no ultrawide capability. The holepunch selfie camera is 16MP.

OnePlus says the phone will get two full Android version updates and three years of security support at minimum, by way of futureproofing, too.

The phone will launch in India starting at ₹19,999 (about £210 or $260) on 30 April.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.