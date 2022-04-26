There's another mystery OnePlus phone

(Pocket-lint) - Keeping up with what feels like an endless splurge of OnePlus phones is no easy feat at the moment. The company announced the OnePlus Ace in China recently, with the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite both expected to be revealed in India in the coming days, but that's not it from the company.

A standard OnePlus 10 has also been rumoured, as well as a OnePlus 10 Ultra and now it seems an unnamed OnePlus device has been spotted on the TENAA website, featuring a rear camera design similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus device has a model number of PGZ110 and while its marketing name is still a mystery, images of the device along with some key specifications were revealed on the listing.

The device is shown in a grey colour option and it has a rear camera housing that looks similar in design to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It's claimed to measure 164.3 × 75.8 × 8.7mm and weigh 205g, and it will apparently offer a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LTPS LCD display. While the chipset isn't detailed on the listing, it's said it will come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The battery capacity is said to be 4890mAh and it is said to support fast charging, though the details of this weren't revealed. A triple camera is claimed for the rear, comprised of a 64-megapixel main sensor, supported by an 8-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor, while the front is said to offer a 16-megapixel sensor.

The final details suggest no alert slider and a physical fingerprint sensor, suggesting this won't be one of the company's flagship phones. Our best guess, based on the model number, is another OnePlus Ace model, but for now, nothing is confirmed.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.