OnePlus Ace official with super speedy 150W charging

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is gearing up to announce the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE Lite during an India-specific event on 28 April, but the company has already revealed the China-version of the 10R in the OnePlus Ace.

The OnePlus Ace has quite a distinctive design, with a large camera housing on the rear and different textures for the back panel. The front has a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the display.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Ace is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, a 4500mAh battery capacity, and support for 150W SuperVOOC fast charging.

There's a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage and you'll find a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.88 main camera, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera.

On the front, there's a 6.7-inch AMOLED display sporting a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Ace will go on sale in China starting 26 April and it will be available in Black and Blue colour options. The base model will start at 2,499 yuan, which is around £300 or $395.

While the OnePlus Ace is China-specific, the OnePlus 10R is expected to be the same device but with a different name and that will launch on 28 April, as mentioned, in India. It is not yet known if the 10R, or Ace, will get a global launch, though a regular OnePlus 10 has also been rumoured.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.