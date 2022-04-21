(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has shifted its launch strategy over the past few years, even more so this year. The first sign that things were going to be different in 2022 was when the OnePlus 10 Pro initially launched in China, and didn't have a non-Pro sibling announced at the same time.

That's meant for months there have been questions about whether or not OnePlus would even launch a non-Pro OnePlus 10. The company has previously moved to dismiss questions about it, but a recent leak suggests we are - indeed - going to see one at some point this year.

If the rumour is accurate, the OnePlus 10 will feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution AMOLED display that uses LTPO 2nd generation technology to offer adaptive refresh rates up between 1hz and 120Hz.

Apart from resolution, that means it should be very similar to the panel on the OnePlus 10 Pro. And, it's claimed it could be slight more powerful than the Pro model.

The leak - published by Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks - states OnePlus is testing models with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, as well as a MediaTek variant with a 9000-series processor.

This is claimed to be supported by either 8GB or 12GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage, as well as a 4800mAh battery that's capable of supporting OnePlus/Oppo's latest flash charging tech.

That's to say, it will charge really quickly thanks to support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.

It's claimed the phone will feature three cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary, 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel camera, with an improved 32-megapixel selfie camera punched into the display on the front.

One surprising inclusion in this latest leak is the rumour that this phone will be the first OnePlus flagship in years not to include a physical alert slider switch. For a while this has been a mainstay and offers an easy way to switch between ring, vibrate and silent.

The OnePlus 10 is expected to launch at some point in the second half of 2022, which means a couple of months at least until we're likely to hear anything more official on this, but we'll keep you up to date on the story as new information arrives.

Writing by Cam Bunton.