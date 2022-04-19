OnePlus 10R 5G officially revealed ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has officially revealed the OnePlus 10R 5G and its fast charging capabilities in a series of tweets ahead of next week's More Power to You launch event.

The OnePlus 10R 5G will be fully unveiled on 28 April, alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds. It is confirmed to come with a 120Hz Fluid Display and 150W Supervooc fast charging, with a day's worth of charge available after just 10 minutes.

Always fast, forever smooth. Get ready for a seamless smartphone experience with the 120Hz Fluid Display of the new #OnePlus10R



Know more: https://t.co/WaA8u6p3se#MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/L9y7SJo4Ai — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 19, 2022

The phone has been teased by OnePlus India on its Twitter feed for the last few days, in tweets about different features. For example, on 17 April, the company posted an image of the handset highlighting its gaming prowess.

Designed keeping all the MVPs in mind, the new #OnePlus10R comes with a HyperBoost Gaming Engine, so you can turn every situation into a win-win. #MorePowerToYou — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 17, 2022

It also revealed the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor in another post, plus an initial teaser showing the rear camera unit.

There'll be little left to unveil during the online event at this rate. Still, you can find out more about the livestream here. And, we'll keep you up to date with all the goings-on with the OnePlus 10R 5G and its stablemates in the coming days.

Writing by Rik Henderson.