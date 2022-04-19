(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has finally acknowledged its much rumoured upcoming handset, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (yeah, it's a bit of a mouthful).

OnePlus India has been tweeting all kinds of details surrounding the brand's launch event on April 28th.

First, it confirmed the existence of the device with a tweet featuring a simple line drawing silhouette and noted that it'll drop at the event.

Then, a subsequent tweet revealed that we can expect a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVooc fast charging.

These specifications match the leaked information that we saw earlier this month, suggesting that the other aspects may be accurate too.

If that proves to be the case then we can expect a 6.58-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It'll be powered by a Snapdragon 695 with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In addition, we're expecting the camera array to feature a 64MP main shooter supplemented by a 2-megapixel mono and 2-megapixel macro lens.

Finally, OnePlus India gave us our first official picture of the device, revealing a clean blue finish and a design very reminiscent of the Realme 9 Pro+.

We're looking forward to seeing more on the 28th.

Writing by Luke Baker.