OnePlus Ace confirmed, will launch 21 April

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has been in the news a lot recently. The company has announced an event on 28 April where it is expected to reveal three phones, though now it seems like there will be another event in China before that date.

According to MySmartPrice, the company has confirmed via Chinese blogging site Weibo that the OnePlus Ace will launch on 21 April and it also revealed some official images of the device.

If you've been paying attention to the OnePlus news recently, you might be a little confused. The images of the OnePlus Ace look identical to the image of what was said to be the OnePlus 10R.

Sharing very similar rumoured specs, there's been a lot of deliberation as to whether these two devices are in fact the same device but with different names. The latest rumours suggest the OnePlus Ace will launch in China first - as OnePlus has confirmed - but it's suggested it will then launch in India under the OnePlus 10R, presumably at the 28 April event.

The official images of the OnePlus Ace show a prominent camera housing in the top left corner with a large sensor at the top and two smaller sensors below. No alert slider is shown in the images and there's no headphone jack either, but black and blue variants are shown. OnePlus previously confirmed the device would run on the MediaTek 8100 chipset and it is also expected to offer 150W fast charging.

Other rumoured specifications include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear camera is said to be made up for a 50-megapixel main sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. The front is said to be a 16-megapixel sensor.

According to the Weibo post, the OnePlus Ace will launch in China on 21 April at 7PM local time, which is 12PM BST, so watch this space for the official information.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.