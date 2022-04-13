OnePlus 10R publicity image accidentally posted by Amazon

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has officially announced it will be holding an event on 28 April 2022 in India, and it is expected there will be several devices announced at the event, one of which is said to be the OnePlus 10R.

There has been some confusion surrounding the OnePlus 10R over the last couple of weeks. It was initially thought the device was going to be renamed the OnePlus Ace, though it now seems they are separate devices and the latest leak accidentally shows the design off.

Amazon India posted a picture on its Instagram revealing the rear of a device, which another leaker then said was the OnePlus 10R. The device design matches one of the drawings in the OnePlus invite for the 28 April event, suggesting it would appear at the event.

There's a large camera housing in the top left corner featuring three camera sensors, one large one at the top and two smaller ones below, making it quite distinctive. The Amazon image also appears to show a textured panel on the rear, but we think this is a reflection and the rear is glass.

Previous rumours have said the OnePlus 10R would essentially be a re-badged Realme GT Neo 3 and come with 150W fast-charging and the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor.

For now, nothing is official, though it doesn't look like we will have to wait too much longer to find out.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.