(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has officially announced that it will have a dedicated launch event for the Indian market at the end of this month, and if the latest rumours are accurate, we could see up to three phones launched.

Those three devices are claimed to be the OnePlus Ace, OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE Lite. If true, it would mean that our theory that the OnePlus Ace and 10R are the same device, is incorrect.

The story around those two devices in particular has been confused mostly because at one point or another, both were rumoured to be MediaTek Dimensity 8100 powered devices with 150W fast charging. (To add more confusion, even the Nord 3 was rumoured to have those specs at one point).

Today's leak comes through frequent tipster - Mukul Sharma (aka @Stufflistings) - and shows that the Indian OnePlus retail website included listings for all three of the aforementioned phones.

Wow.

OnePlus Ace, OnePlus 10R 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G are also coming to India.



Can confirm the official names now

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusAce #OnePlus10R5G #OnePlusNordCE2Lite5G pic.twitter.com/ucWHVKDxIv — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 11, 2022

It seems very likely then that this is indeed what's going to be anounced on 28 April. What's up in the air is what each phone will feature, hardware and specs wise.

We do know OnePlus is likely to launch at least one phone with its fastest ever 150W flash charging technology, but whether that's the 10R or the Ace? Your guess is as good as ours at the moment.

OnePlus will likely be keen to keep some specifications between those two phones unique to one device, so it seems likely that it'll pick one, before rolling it out to other models in its portfolio later on.

For now, we have a very blurry outline of the picture, but we suspect over the next couple of weeks we'll get a clearer look at what exactly OnePlus is planning.

Writing by Cam Bunton.