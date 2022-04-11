OnePlus first foldable could be rebadged Oppo Find N

(Pocket-lint) - Foldable smartphones have become more and more popular over the last couple of years but while OnePlus competes in the flagship smartphone market, it has yet to make its mark in the foldable sector.

A recent tip from Yogesh Brar (via Pricebaba) suggests the company is working on its first foldable smartphone though and it's claimed it could be a re-badged Oppo Find N. It's no secret OnePlus and Oppo are owned by the same parent company - BBK Electronics - and while the two companies did previously run quite separately, they have been getting closer over the last year.

They now share technologies and their operating software is becoming aligned too. It's also worth mentioning that CEO and co-founder Pete Lau was part of the development for the Oppo Find N so it's perhaps no surprise that device is reported to be the foundation of OnePlus' first foldable.

The Oppo Find N was revealed in December 2021 in China though it is not available globally as yet. It is not yet clear which parts of the Oppo Find N the OnePlus foldable will adopt, nor when it might launch. The Oppo Find N has a vertical fold, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it features a 7.1-inch display when unfolded.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on the rumours surrounding the OnePlus foldable smartphone over the coming months so watch this space.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.