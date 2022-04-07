The regular OnePlus 10 is now going to be called the Oppo Reno 8

(Pocket-lint) - With the OnePlus 10 Pro recently launching across the globe, many fans of the brand have been left scratching their heads.

Sure, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great smartphone, but if it's the 'Pro' variant, what happened to the regular OnePlus 10?

Now, thanks to a new leak from a Weibo user, we've learned that the regular version does exist, it's just not going to be a OnePlus device.

Instead, the design has been donated to Oppo, who will be releasing it as the Reno 8.

A leaked image supposedly showing the Reno 8's design reveals that it is almost identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As can be seen in the image, the only difference seems to be that the bezel surrounding the camera modules extends further down the device.

Of course, the Hasselblad branding is no longer present, either. But aside from that, everything looks very similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

When it comes to specs, we only have rumours to go by. The Weibo post claims that the Reno 8 will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display running at 120Hz with a 2400 x 1080 resolution.

It also claims the main camera will have a 50-megapixel IMX 766 sensor.

Otherwise, it all remains shrouded in mystery, including the price. At least we know where the OnePlus 10 ended up, though.

