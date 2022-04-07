(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming Nord N20 5G, along with the first official image of the device, giving us a great indication of what will be coming to the budget phone when it launches.

Speaking excusively to PC Mag, OnePlus COO Kinder Liu told the publication that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G would offer a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, with a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It was previously rumoured the device would have a 90Hz refresh rate though Liu told PC Mag that it was a choice between an LCD display with 90Hz and an AMOLED display with 60Hz at the Nord N20's price point.

It was confirmed the device would come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and the official image shows two large camera sensors on the rear - not in a housing - while a punch hole camera is present on the front of the device in the top left corner.

Liu also confirmed the Nord N20 5G would feature SuperVooc charging, which on the Nord 2 is 65W and allows for a full charge of the 4500mAh battery in 30 minutes, though it was not confirmed the Nord N20 5G would offer the same. Previous reports have claimed 30W for the device.

It was also not confirmed if the device would run on the Snapdragon 695 chipset as reported, or whether it would sport a 48-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel ultra wide camera.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.