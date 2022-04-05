OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite looks like a complete departure from the Nord CE 2

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is expected to launch a whole array of devices over the next couple of months, including the Nord CE 2 Lite, a mid-ranger that notionally sits under the Nord CE 2.

With images and specs leaked into the wild, the details we have so far paint a picture of a phone that's very different to the Nord CE 2: indeed, it doesn't appear to share anything with its namesake.

According to Yogesh Brar - who has a good track record of leaking such details - the Nord CE 2 Lite will come with a 6.58-inch display, with full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is said to be an LCD display.

That's a different size, refresh rate and panel type to the Nord CE 2, so there's no relation there.

It's said to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is solid mid-range hardware, enabling 5G, and perhaps a slight drop in performance from the MediaTek 900 of the Nord CE 2.

Then there's a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging to round out the hardware picture.

Moving to the cameras, it's a triple camera arrangement, but in reality you're looking at the main 64-megapixel camera (which might be the same as the Nord CE 2) and then two lenses to bulk it up - 2-megapixel mono and 2-megapixel macro. These latter cameras are likely just junk to bulk up the spec sheet - and it misses out on the Nord CE 2's 8-megapixel ultra-wide.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Finally, it looks like the Nord CE 2 Lite could be launching on outdated OxygenOS 11 on Android 11. At least the outdated software matches the Nord CE 2.

As to the design, it looks similar to recent Realme devices and we suspect that the drawing closer of OnePlus and Oppo has given OnePlus the chance to rebrand some Realme devices: this sits pretty close to the Realme 9 Pro.

The rumours say that India is the target market, with a launch expected soon.

Writing by Chris Hall.